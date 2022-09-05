ABU DHABI - In response to strong growth in passenger demand, Abu Dhabi Airports on Monday announced the launch of AUH Express, a new shuttle bus service that will run between Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and Dubai until the end of the year.

Designed with passenger comfort and convenience in mind, the shuttle bus service provides easy access to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s airlines’ network who between them offer flights to over 100 destinations.

Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "Passenger convenience has been the underlying driver behind the introduction of this shuttle service for guests during the peak travel season. Passenger traffic has also recovered strongly at Abu Dhabi International during 2022, and we anticipate further growth between now and the end of the year. As always, we are proud to serve as a key regional air hub and the emirate’s gateway to the world.

"We are confident that this shuttle service will enable travelers from Dubai and the Northern Emirates to make the most of our exceptional offers and fly to exclusive destinations at unrivalled prices comfortably through our fast-growing network of airline operators and destinations," Bourienne added.

Pre-booking for AUH Express tickets is not required as passengers can purchase their tickets conveniently when boarding the bus at Ibn Battuta bus station and at the terminals in Abu Dhabi International Airport. The airport shuttle service is available 24/7 with a fare priced at only AED 35 per ride.