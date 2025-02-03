AMMAN — Vice President of the Jordan Free Zones Investors Commission Sharafeddin Rifai on Saturday announced that 750 investors from Jordan, Iraq and Syria have applied to rent sections in the Jordanian-Syrian joint free zone, reflecting a "growing interest" in investing in this vital area.

Rifai pointed out that 70 per cent of the land of the free zone needs to be rehabilitated, including paving roads, building exhibitions and establishing storage hangars, requiring additional investment to ensure readiness to receive commercial and industrial activities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed that the prices offered for investment in the zone are "very competitive," which enhances investment sustainability and encourages more investors to expand their business.

Rifai pointed out that investors are currently focusing on storing goods, taking advantage of the absence of transit fees for goods crossing from the Syrian side, which gives them an "important" logistical advantage that contributes to reducing operational costs.

He stressed that the operation of the joint Syrian-Jordanian free zone is beneficial to the Jordanian economy, noting that this contributes to activating the handling movement in Aqaba, and then operating the Jordanian transport fleet, which enhances the Kingdom's role as a regional centre for transport and trade.

Rifai also called for facilitating the entry of Syrian investors through the Jaber border crossing, which would increase investment opportunities within the kingdom.

