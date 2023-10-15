MAKKAH — The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC) has announced the serving of 100,000,000 beneficiaries on Makkah Bus project, during the trial period, with a number of trips exceeding 1,700,000.

The beneficiaries of the service represented both residents and visitors of Makkah, making it among the most widely used public transportation services in the Middle East and North Africa during a period of one and a half years.

RCMC explained that the Makkah Bus Project contributed to bridging the congestion gap, as well as achieving the aspirations of the Holy capital’s residents and visitors.

The project also contributed to its success through the complementary roles that the commission worked on, with the aim of exchanging experiences and developing strategic and operational plans with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Guests of God service program, the Makkah Region emirate, as well as the Municipality of the Holy capital.

All of these complementary roles contributed to making Makkah Bus distinguished by being modern, advanced, environmentally friendly, and resistant to carbon emissions.

It is worth mentioning that the Makkah Buses Project recently fell under the General Transport Center in the Holy City of Makkah, whose work is supervised by the RCMC.

