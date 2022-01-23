PHOTO
RIYADH — The GCC Ministers of Transport and the members of the Ministerial Committee for Transportation approved on Sunday the timeframe for the founding phase of the Gulf Railways Authority during an extraordinary meeting.
The council said in a statement that documents on the Gulf Railways Authority and the timeframe for the start of its work were discussed and necessary steps were agreed upon during the 12-month foundation phase.
Last December, the Supreme Council of the GCC approved setting up the Gulf Railways Authority.
