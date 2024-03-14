Al Yah Satellite Communications Company, the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, and e& UAE have teamed up to enable voice, texting and data satellite connectivity for standard smartphones.

As per the MoU signed between the two entities, e& UAE is set to become the first telecom operator to partner with Yahsat under its Direct-to-Device (D2D) strategy.

Through this partnership, e& UAE and Yahsat will work together on a range of innovative projects aimed at revolutionising satellite connectivity.

First of many agreements

Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO, Yahsat, said: “This is the first of many agreements we hope to reach with key industry players as part of our D2D strategy. We are discussing a whole host of areas where we aim to collaborate, which includes developing the ecosystem as part of our recently launched D2D strategy – Project SKY.”

Masood M Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, said: “This partnership with Yahsat unlocks a new era of global connectivity. We're proud to be the first operator to join Yahsat's D2D vision and leverage our networks to bring seamless, anytime-anywhere connectivity to people everywhere. This is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and realising our shared vision of a connected future.”

The partnership will see the two companies joining forces on Yahsat’s planned Low Earth Orbit (LEO) D2D system, which is designed to provide seamless connectivity (including voice, texting, and data) for standard smartphones. This technology will offer unprecedented levels of connectivity and accessibility for users around the world.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).