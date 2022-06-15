Cairo - Webhelp Company, a global business process outsourcing provider, has opened its headquarters in Egypt, with investments of more than EGP 250 million.

Inaugurated by the Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, Webhelp's new headquarters is in line with the company's vision to expand its investments and businesses in exporting outsourcing services, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Spanning over around 20,000 square metres, the new headquarters has around 1,100 employees and plans to hire up to 1,600 employees by the end of 2022 and 3,600 in 2024.

In this regard, Talaat said that the government will raise its investments in the communications and information technology sector by more than 22% in the next fiscal year.

The Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology said that the ministry seeks to invest in human capital by implementing the technical training strategy, whose budget has increased from EGP 50 million to EGP 1.1 billion in three years.

Established in 2000 in France, Webhelp has businesses in more than 55 countries.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).