Abu Dhabi’s innovative and disruptive coding school has opened applications for candidates to register and join its boot camp called ‘Piscine’, which starts on February 5. Students who succeed in this 25-day-long intense boot camp will get to join the tuition-free coding school, which uses a unique peer-to-peer and gamified learning methodology.

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed hundreds of our students grow from aspiring coders to digital leaders who have successfully secured positions with key entities operating in vital fields across Abu Dhabi,” Marcos Muller Habig, acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said.

Students who join 42 Abu Dhabi will be able to leverage the school’s strategic partner network with leading organisations and companies across different industries and sectors, such as Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Department of Government Enablement, Microsoft and Beacon Red. Through its strategic network of partners, 42 Abu Dhabi provides Emirati talents with sponsorship opportunities and offers stipends for every UAE national who joins 42 Abu Dhabi. All students who complete the school’s Common Core, four additional modules, and a six-month internship are eligible to receive a diploma in software development recognised by the National Qualification Center (NQC) in the UAE.

758 students and counting

Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 758 students, including 213 Emirati students.

“As we start the year, we are pleased to kick off yet another Piscine, welcoming new students who are eager to take their coding skills to new heights and meet the ever-growing demands of the digital economy. We’re also proud to open our doors to people from all walks of life and offer them with an opportunity to unlock their coding potential and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation.”

How to apply

The Piscine, derived from the French word for ‘swimming pool’, tests candidates’ computer programming skills as well as their drive, perseverance, and devotion towards it.

Potential applicants who are interested in joining the camp may visit 42 Abu Dhabi’s official website, where they will have to complete a pre-selection ‘Game’ – an online assessment that evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests – and attend an in-person check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology. Once the candidates successfully pass the Piscine, they will be able to join 42 Abu Dhabi’s coding program.

While no previous coding experience or academic qualifications are required to apply for 42 Abu Dhabi, candidates must be aged 18 years old and above, and possess an innate ability to adapt and collaborate.

The coding school was launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). For more information and to apply, visit www.42AbuDhabi.ae.

