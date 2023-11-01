Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has extended its popular ‘e-KYC – Electronically Know Your Customer’ registration process to now include both passport and QID verification for new SIM activations on the My Vodafone App.

This new feature allows visitors as well as residents in Qatar to instantly connect to the Vodafone network through a few simple steps online. The AI-powered face recognition technology in the My Vodafone App quickly confirms customers’ passport details and provides them with the option to either download an eSIM or request for a SIM card to be delivered to their doorstep free of charge and with real-time tracking.

Vodafone Qatar rolled out its easy, secure, and eco-friendly e-KYC solution earlier this year, to enable customers to purchase a new SIM or switch their current number via the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) on the My Vodafone App. Previously, the advanced customer-centric solution used only digitized QID for identity verification purposes but has now been expanded to accommodate passport as a valid ID document as

well.

This latest upgrade to Vodafone Qatar’s innovative digitized registration process will prove particularly beneficial for visitors to the Expo 2023 Doha and beyond, when securing a new Vodafone connection.

The initiative also builds on the telecom provider’s ambition to actively contribute to Qatar’s digital transformation, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Selda Bostancioglu, Customer Operations and Digital Director at Vodafone Qatar commented, “As a technology leader, Vodafone Qatar is committed to continuous innovation and technology development all while keeping our customers at the heart of our products and services. Our latest eKYC offering is meant to empower visitors and residents in Qatar to instantly join Vodafone’s network through a convenient, hassle-free digital customer experience. The offering reaffirms Vodafone Qatar’s commitment to social responsibility through disruptive innovation.”

The eKYC service enables users to complete their SIM or eSIM purchase on the My Vodafone App from a mobile phone without visiting a store. Customers can choose their favorite number, plan and recharge their data, through the digital service instantly.

The My Vodafone App is free to download on both Apple and Google Play stores, and through the Vodafone Qatar website. To find out more, please visit: www.vodafone.qa/BuyNow

