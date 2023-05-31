Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has partnered with Cisco to upgrade its network in 2022, by offering enhanced 5G services, and enabling superior end-user experiences.

Qatar residents and visitors who attended the football tournament, benefitted from significantly faster upload and download speeds, with lower latency and higher throughput.

Vodafone Qatar’s network traffic more than doubled at peak hours when football matches took place. By upgrading its network, Vodafone Qatar enabled users to get the best possible mobile experience, despite an increase in usage, and therefore a rise in demand for social media and video streaming services.

As part of the network upgrade, Vodafone Qatar implemented Cisco Ultra 5G Core and utilised additional Cisco solutions to enhance its network with virtual core, automation, and security, resulting in both capacity and revenue increase.

Ramy Boctor, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Qatar, commented: “We take great pride to have been able to support the country during such an exciting and important time in its history through our use of pioneering technologies.

“By working with Cisco, we augmented our existing nodes of 2G, 3G and 4G to double our capacity with 5G, which also enabled us to offer new services for enterprise and commercial markets.”

“The ability to connect, communicate and share is a key part of the fan experience at major sports events around the globe and Vodafone Qatar had the opportunity to delight over 1.4 million mobile users with enhanced connectivity during the tournament,” said Dean Youngs, Global Client Director for Vodafone at Cisco.

“We appreciate the opportunity to build upon our existing relationship with Vodafone to enable superior end-user experiences with a solid foundation of the Internet for the future in Qatar,” Youngs added.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).