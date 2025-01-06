Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia, owned by global tech company Beyond ONE, is disrupting the mobile landscape in Saudi Arabia with the launch of its innovative Switch Postpaid Plans.

This first-of-its-kind offering in the Kingdom allows customers to pay only for the data they consume. The unique "switch" feature automatically adjusts to a lower-priced plan when customers use less data and allows them to upgrade whenever they need more, eliminating the fear of bill shock and giving them complete control over their spending, said the company.

With plans starting from SAR138 (including VAT) for 35GB, Virgin Mobile ensures value and flexibility, so customers never overpay for mobile service, it said.

Yaarob Al-Sayegh, CEO of Virgin Mobile KSA, said: “We understand that data usage fluctuates, and customers shouldn't be penalised for having unused data. With the Switch feature, they enjoy complete peace of mind knowing they're only paying for what they actually need.”

The new plans offer unlimited social media usage, national voice calls, and incoming calls while roaming, providing a comprehensive and worry-free mobile experience. Customers can also enjoy complimentary access to entertainment subscriptions like STARZPLAY or stcTV.

The Switch Postpaid Plans are available in various options to cater to diverse data requirements, and customers can seamlessly switch between plans as their needs evolve at any time.

