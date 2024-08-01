Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, and Gulf Data Hub (GDH), a leader in colocation services and data centre solutions, announced details surrounding their transformational multi-year data centre collaboration project at a facility dedicated to advancing biotechnological research and renewable energy generation in Dubai, UAE.

Vertiv supported GDH in successfully deploying a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art data centre in Dubai Silicon Oasis, helping to achieve high energy efficiency and operational excellence.

For almost 10 years, Vertiv has lent its expertise and resources to help realise GDH’s project potential, providing next-generation technologies and solutions that have proven influential in helping meet critical milestones. The Dubai Silicon Oasis data centre's implementation has enabled GDH to maintain robust operational efficiency with enhanced power usage effectiveness (PUE) while supporting world-class functionality standards.

Ian Paul, colocation and hyperscale strategic segments director for the Middle East, Türkiye and Central Asia at Vertiv, said, "Collaborating with Gulf Data Hub on the innovative 16MW data centre at Dubai Silicon Oasis showcases our dedication to pioneering data centre efficiency and sustainability in the region. Through our advanced UPS and cooling solutions, we have empowered GDH to attain exceptional energy efficiency and operational excellence, establishing new benchmarks for functionality and sustainability throughout the Middle East."

Himmath Mohammed, Chief Information Officer at Gulf Data Hub, said, "Vertiv's commitment to innovation and reliability has been a driving force in shaping the data centre landscape. As we navigate the dynamic challenges of the digital era, Vertiv continues to stand out as a strategic partner, providing cutting-edge solutions that enable operational efficiency and resilience. I am confident that Vertiv's forward-thinking approach will continue to play a pivotal role in addressing the evolving needs of businesses in the ever-changing technological landscape.”

GDH has been known as a provider of high-standard colocation services, cloud solutions, and disaster recovery capabilities. GDH and Vertiv began collaborating with the Dubai Silicon Oasis 4MW facility on multiple data centres across the Middle East. Since its inauguration, the facility has expanded its operational scope to meet the growing demands for sophisticated data management and energy-efficient solutions.

Supported by Vertiv critical digital infrastructure solutions, including the Vertiv Liebert EXL S1UPS and Vertiv Liebert Chilled Water Air (CWA) Thermal Wall cooling systems, the facility has addressed long-standing challenges in power reliability, efficient cooling, and energy storage.

The energy-efficient features of the Liebert EXL S1 UPS and the space-saving design of the Liebert CWA thermal wall cooling systems have substantially enhanced the facility's energy efficiency and sustainability features, supporting the ambitious goals of GDH in creating a modern, sustainable facility.