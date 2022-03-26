ABU DHABI - The UAE company, "Barq EV", specialised in the field of smart mobility and logistics solutions, announced today the official launch to start its business in the UAE. The startup is scheduled to provide its customers with an integrated package of products and services that contribute to enhancing the last-mile delivery experience. This initiative comes in line with the UAE's efforts to support the growth of the logistics, transport, and e-commerce sectors in the UAE.

During the ceremony that was organized at the Emirates Palace Hotel in the capital, Abu Dhabi, the company indicated that it aims to address the delivery challenges of several industries such as e-commerce, logistics, and transportation of medical supplies through its environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

Ahmed Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, the company's co-founder, mentioned that the UAE has a proven track record, unmatched in the Middle East, in incubating innovative ideas and projects. This comes as a result of the government's support for startups and emerging companies by providing the ideal business environment and technology incubators, as well providing the appropriate infrastructure to operate.

He stated, "the announcement of the launch of "Barq" and its advanced technology in the field of mobility represents a major initiative and an important milestone in our plans for the company. We aim to be at the forefront of the environmentally friendly mobility sectors in the region, where mobility is a major part of the company's strategy, and an essential factor to enhance the green footprint within urban developments."

Al Mazroui added, "due to its advanced infrastructure, the UAE has been and continues to be an incubator for innovation and a leader in harnessing all that is promising to maintain its role in the field of sustainable mobility and improve the health and safety of all members of society. We look forward to launch and deploy our distinguished products, adding them to the set of pioneering and innovative initiatives launched and supported by the UAE across all areas."

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abu Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of the company, said "the UAE, in order to achieve its vision and directives of its wise leadership in preserving the environment and implementing the concepts of sustainable development, supports all global efforts to promote the transformation towards an environmentally friendly mobility system. The UAE continues its efforts to tackle environmental challenges and improve the quality of life of people around the world, which is evident today in its success in significantly reducing emissions related to the transport sector through pioneering plans and initiatives that cover all related areas."

He continued, "the launch of the company represents an important step for our projects within the field of environmentally friendly electric vehicles. We at Barq are proud to harness our expertise and efforts to contribute to supporting the transformation within the transport sector in the country", explaining at the same time that diversifying the transportation modes in the country will support its efforts to advance sustainable development as well as limit adverse effects from climate change.

Abu Sheikh added that under the wise leadership and its guidance, Barq looks forward to continuing to work side by side with their partners to make Abu Dhabi the first city in the Middle East and North Africa region that adopts this pioneering system and deploys the most important modern technologies, promoting the sustainable, environmentally friendly transport sector, and positions the Emirate as a world leader in this field.