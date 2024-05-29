UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched a new initiative under Operation 300bn called Transform 4.0, which aims to fast-track technology transformation across factories in the UAE.

Launched in line with MoIAT’s Technology Transformation Programme (TTP) at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum, Transform 4.0 aims to support 100 high-potential manufacturers in digitalisation, creating a group of Industry 4.0 (I4.0) lighthouses over the next three to five years.

Transform 4.0 aims to position UAE-based manufacturers as global leaders in adopting technology and digital transformation initiatives. It will directly support manufacturers in scaling up their digital transformation journey and adopting sustainable manufacturing practices.

MoU signed

As part of this initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between MoIAT, Emirates Development Bank (EDB) and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) to drive digital transformation in manufacturing.

The MoU signing was witnessed by Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

EDB will play a critical role in the programme by financing these manufacturers to upscale their digitalisation, while du will be one of the technology partners supporting manufacturers is developing digitalisation roadmap and implementation of the roadmap.

First onboarder

The first manufacturer to be onboarded onto Transform 4.0 was ACME, a company that develops automation solutions for different sectors.The company signed an agreement with du and EDB during the forum to start its digital transformation journey under the programme.

An MoU was also signed between MoIAT and Industry Apps, a newly established company in the UAE that supports companies to raise their digital maturity through an innovative digital platform.

Under the agreement, companies enrolled in the Transform 4.0 programme will have access to Industry Apps’ dynamic range of apps to help smoothly scale their digital transformation, alongside the provision of free services worth AED5.5 million ($1.5 million) from the company. These apps empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt the kind of cutting-edge technology and architecture utilised by global industry leaders.

In addition to ACME, other manufacturers were onboarded onto the programme, including Hotpack Global, Mercatus MEA, Modern Plastics Industries, Hempel Paints, Ittihad Paper Mill (IPM), HIRA Industries, Star Paper Mill, Abu Dhabi Precast, Emirates Float Glass, HIRA Industries, Lipton, IPM, Al Gharbia Pipeline, Aquachemie, iPlast, Aswan Engineering, Agthia Group, Masafi and Union Copper Rod.

MoIAT’s technology partners including Maxbyte, Precast, and du have contributed AED10 million worth of services to support the Transform 4.0 programme.

Technology and industry

Commenting on Transform 4.0, Al Amiri said: “The UAE is at the forefront of fusing the digital and physical worlds of manufacturing. Launching the ambitious Transform 4.0 will not only support manufacturers, including SMEs, to adopt state-of-the-art digital tools, but also help propel UAE industry towards heightened productivity, efficiency and competitiveness, in line with Operation 300bn. In close collaboration with our national partners, we are investing in a future where technology and industry seamlessly merge, driving decarbonisation and economic prosperity across the Emirates.”

The MIITE Forum takes place from May 27 to 28 under Operation 300bn. Under the theme ‘Invest. Innovate. Grow’, the annual platform showcases enablers and investment opportunities within the UAE’s industrial sector, highlighting flagship initiatives including Make it in the Emirates, the National ICV Programme, and the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI).

The forum is a platform for major announcements and investment opportunities in the industrial sector, building on the AED120 billion of investment opportunities created by the two previous forums.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).