UAE - Reem Finance has signed an agreement with Appro Onboarding Solutions to implement Appro's state-of-the-art onboarding journey as a Software as a Service (SaaS).

The collaboration aims to revolutionise the customer onboarding process, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and secure experience for Reem Finance's clients.

Signed at Reem Finance's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the agreement marks a significant milestone in the company's digital transformation journey.

The signing ceremony was attended by key executives from both sides, including Seraj Faidi, CEO of Reem Finance PJSC, Fadel Mansour, Head of Retail Clients Reem Finance PJSC, Iftekhar Salim, CEO & Co-Founder of Appro Onboarding Solutions FZ LLC, Gurdeep Singh Kohli – Board Member Appro Onboarding Solutions FZ LLC & Member SC Ventures, Gautam Jain Member SC Ventures.

Key highlights

Enhanced Customer Experience: The integration of Appro's onboarding solution will streamline the customer onboarding process, making it faster and more user-friendly.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Appro’s SaaS platform utilises the latest in digital identification and verification technologies, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and enhancing security.

Scalability and Flexibility: The SaaS model allows Reem Finance to scale operations efficiently, catering to growing customer demands without compromising on service quality.

Operational Efficiency: Automating the onboarding process will significantly reduce the time and resources spent on manual procedures, allowing staff to focus on more strategic tasks.

Significant milestone

Faidi said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey and builds on the momentum from our recently announced collaborations with key industry partners."

Salim said: "Our cutting-edge onboarding platform is specifically designed to meet the growing needs of modern financial institutions. We look forward to supporting Reem Finance in achieving its digital transformation goals and enhancing customer satisfaction."

The agreement is set to boost Reem Finance's journey towards adopting innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. The implementation of Appro’s onboarding journey is set to commence immediately, with a phased rollout.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).