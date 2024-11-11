ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Economy has announced a notable growth in intellectual property (IP) registrations in the UAE during the first nine months of 2024, highlighting the success of national efforts to foster an innovation-friendly environment.

The registration of trademarks, patents, and utility certificates saw significant increases, demonstrating progress in supporting R&D and entrepreneurship across economic and scientific sectors.

In the first nine months of 2024, IP registrations in the UAE rose by 34.3 percent, with trademark registrations up by 39.12 percent and patents, utility certificates, and industrial designs increasing by 8 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The Ministry registered 1,884 IP works, up from 1,402 in the same period last year, bringing the total to 20,389.

Demand for IP registration has grown across multiple sectors, with 1,946 applications received by the Ministry, marking a 53.23 percent increase over last year's 1,270 applications. Additionally, 153 IP violation reports were filed, and 209 applications for registering importers and distributors of IP rights were processed, reflecting a 26.67 percent growth.

As of September 2024, the UAE attracted 18,175 new trademarks, a 39 percent increase from the previous year. The Ministry received 24,258 trademark registration applications and 8,171 trademark inquiries, bringing the total trademarks active in UAE markets to 356,408.

The data also shows an 8 percent increase in registered patents, utility certificates, and industrial designs, reaching a total of 15,051 by the end of September 2024. Registration applications rose by 3.8 percent, with 3,489 applications submitted compared to the same period in 2023.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, noted that these results underscore the UAE's commitment to developing a robust IP ecosystem aligned with global standards, reinforcing the role of knowledge and creativity in economic growth. The Ministry has focused on advancing legislation and launching comprehensive initiatives for industrial and creative sectors alike.

Al Saleh emphasised the Ministry's dedication, in partnership with public and private sector entities, to providing all necessary resources to enhance IP sector growth and competitiveness. This aligns with the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to position the UAE among the world’s top 10 destinations for global talent.