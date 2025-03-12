DUBAI - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that it completed more than 34 million smart transactions during 2024, representing a 59 percent growth compared to the previous year, which saw over 20 million transactions.

This growth reflects the ministry's successful adoption of digital solutions and deployment of AI technologies, supporting its efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, enhance its service ecosystem and improve the overall customer experience.

It also contributes to the country's leadership and competitiveness in government services, reinforcing the UAE's position as a top global digital economy and the best place to live and work.

The growth also demonstrates how well MoHRE's smart service ecosystem aligns with customers' evolving needs and expectations, offering greater reliability, security, and accessibility. This, in turn, increases customer satisfaction and enhances the ministry's commitment to timely service delivery with the highest standards of efficiency, excellence and competitiveness.

The ministry remains steadfast in its efforts to govern and refine its smart services platform, which includes over 100 services available 24/7 via its website and mobile app, as part of a broader vision to enhance labour market competitiveness, improve business flexibility and deliver world-class services.

These efforts are in alignment with the government's digital transformation agenda, supporting the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, and facilitating seamless and efficient business operations.



ES