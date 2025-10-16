The Ministry of Investment and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for collaboration in investment analytics and financial forecasting through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

As part of the MoU, the ministry and Microsoft will explore opportunities to upskill the ministry’s workforce through the AI National Skilling Initiative, Microsoft’s comprehensive programme designed to train 100,000 employees across government entities. The collaboration will also focus on identifying and implementing industry-specific AI use cases, particularly in investment analytics, financial forecasting, and retail optimisation.

In addition, both parties will work together to promote best practices in data governance and management, conducting workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions on how to effectively utilise Microsoft’s Azure Data Catalog and Azure Purview. These efforts will be supported by Microsoft’s local field experts to ensure the highest standards of implementation.

“The UAE Ministry of Investment is committed to advancing the nation’s vision of becoming a global leader in AI by 2031. By integrating AI across the investment ecosystem and strengthening national capabilities, our collaboration with Microsoft represents a significant step in realising this ambition and accelerating progress towards a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy,” Alhawi said.

Kamel stated, "Through this agreement, we aim to combine Microsoft’s expertise in AI with the Ministry’s strategic vision to equip internal teams with the skills and tools needed to make data-driven decisions, unlock new opportunities, and drive innovation across the UAE’s economy.”

The Ministry of Investment’s collaboration with Microsoft reinforces the nation’s ambition to become a global leader in AI and data-driven investment strategies.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment, and Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025.