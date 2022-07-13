Humans are not going to be completely replaced by technology in the UAE, said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

“We don’t believe in the UAE that humans are going to be completely replaced by technology… We have seen certain sectors that have completely transformed such as aviation, automobiles, and transport as well. They are increasingly becoming technology-driven sectors and no longer dependent on humans,” Al Olama said at the launch of the National Digital Talent Programme.

Launched by Emirates NBD, the programme will nurture a pool of 300 young future-ready interns over the next four years.

The programme has been launched in cooperation with the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, Higher Colleges of Technology and the University of Sharjah.

“I hope this programme will create talent that revolutionise banking and one that goes to make UAE a diverse and enabled country that has the highest number of coders per capita in the world,” he said.

The minister stated the importance of providing the right environment with the necessary resources for national digital talents. This support aims to help them improve their skills and gain practical knowledge from the experts.

He said that the UAE’s government strives to thrive and develop its talented nationals by enabling them to learn and train by the best companies and sectors to enhance their readiness to work and lead various sectors and raise the level of our digital economy.

He added that the UAE’s determination to evolve the local digital talents and equip young UAE nationals with the critical skills and knowledge and involve them in developing the best solutions to challenges and contributing to building a strong economy.