UAE - Hexaware Technologies, a global leader in digital solutions, and Novelty Group have announced a joint venture (JV) to deliver cutting edge digital transformation services to UAE based enterprises across diverse sectors.

The sectors include banking, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, insurance, hi-tech products & platforms, retail & consumer, logistics and travel & hospitality. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage Hexaware's technological capabilities and Novelty Group's local presence and market understanding, a release said.

Hexaware Technologies brings its extensive expertise in digital managed services, generative AI, cloud, digital & software, enterprise automation, data & AI, and business process services. Hexaware aims to drive impactful change in the UAE market by leveraging its strategic global partnerships with industry-leading technology giants like AWS, Microsoft, Google, Guidewire, Snowflake, Backbase, and Oracle, among others.

Strong track record

Hexaware has a strong track record of delivering cutting-edge digital transformation solutions across the globe and aims to leverage this experience and help UAE based companies to transition to the digital world faster in a very secure and cost-effective way.

Novelty Group, with its deep-rooted understanding of the UAE business landscape and industry-specific insights will serve as an invaluable partner in this joint venture.

Its strong presence across the UAE will deliver key insights and support in navigating the needs of this market and ensure the success of this venture across its target client base. The aspiration to keep expanding and strengthening UAE’s diverse industry sectors by successfully leveraging local talent pool, and the Emiratisation of IT services across the UAE market will drive this collaboration with Hexaware Technologies.

Strategic alignment

"This joint venture represents a strategic alignment of our technological prowess with Novelty Group's expertise, aimed at delivering unparalleled value to UAE based enterprises. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and fostering sustainable, technology-empowered futures for businesses. We aim to make use of the UAE’s increasing and diverse talent pool and make cutting edge digital solutions available locally and are committed to bring investments to the UAE," said R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of Hexaware Technologies.

Abdul Raouf Al Mubarak, Chairman of Novelty Group, said: "Our partnership with Hexaware Technologies marks a significant milestone in our commitment to driving digital innovation. Combining Hexaware's global technological capabilities with Novelty Group's insights, we aim to revolutionise enterprise solutions across diverse sectors. Together, we look forward to creating transformative digital experiences for businesses across the UAE."

