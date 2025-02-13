A new KPMG report in collaboration with the World Governments Summit (GMC), titled “The Future of AI Governance: the UAE Charter and Global Perspectives”, underscored how the UAE’s global leadership in ethical AI is paving the way for robust AI governance in the region.

These strategic initiatives take centre stage at the WGS in Dubai, as international leaders gather to discuss and define the future of AI, government services, urbanisation, education and smart mobility.

The UAE has successfully embedded technology into government services and aligned its advancements with human well-being and societal values. The UAE AI Charter, released in 2024, reflects this leadership through its 12 guiding principles, which prioritise inclusivity, transparency, innovation, and accountability.

The WGS 2025 theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments’, makes this charter especially relevant as AI governance becomes a defining challenge for policymakers.

The principles in the charter are designed to ensure that AI technologies enhance human capabilities while safeguarding fundamental rights, promote fairness and inclusivity, reduce bias and discrimination, maintain trust through transparency and robust data privacy measures and drive innovation with ethical governance.

Joe Devassy, Director of Strategic Alliance at KPMG Lower Gulf, said, “The UAE is rapidly emerging as a global hub for technology, including ethical and responsible AI development – both key themes at this year’s WGS. In this context, the UAE AI Charter is playing a pivotal role in consolidating the nation’s ambitions to secure a digital future.

He added, “The charter is more than a set of guidelines; it is a precursor to formalised AI regulations that are likely to shape the future of AI governance in the region. Organisations that act now to align with these principles will gain a competitive edge, enabling them to unlock opportunities for responsible innovation, positioning themselves as leaders in ethical AI adoption.”

Governments worldwide are shifting from voluntary AI ethics frameworks to enforceable regulations. Without clear AI oversight, risks like bias, misinformation, and misuse could undermine digital governance efforts.

Furthermore, businesses that delay alignment will face serious consequences. The UAE’s structured approach to AI accountability benefits businesses and its citizens, who stand to gain from more transparent, unbiased, and secure AI-driven systems.