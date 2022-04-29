Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has published a public consultation document on the draft reference offer of BNET.

This is aimed at ensuring everyone has access to broadband services at affordable prices and to help ensure the Kingdom has world-class fibre infrastructure.

The offer outlines the products and services BNET offers to licensed operators. Based on the authority’s preliminary assessment, the proposed tariffs represent significant reductions in wholesale prices, a statement said.

The authority believes that the whole industry should benefit from these reductions as soon as possible. The authority also expects licensed operators to pass these benefits onto their consumers so that everyone in the Kingdom benefits, it said.

Accordingly, the authority has invited stakeholders to comment on all aspects of the draft reference offer, including whether the product set meets the requirements of licensed operators. Following the consultation, the authority will consider all submissions received before reaching its decision on BNET Reference Offer.

TRA General Director Philip Marnick stated: “We want to ensure all consumers in the Kingdom of Bahrain have access to world-class broadband services at good prices. Providing licensed operators with a wholesale offer is a key regulatory mechanism that underpins competition and choice. The new Reference Offer proposes to streamline the broadband and connectivity speeds available in the Kingdom as well as reducing prices. This will allow enhanced competition in the retail market which will benefit consumers and businesses who use telecommunications services, in addition to further enhancing Bahrain’s global competitiveness.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).