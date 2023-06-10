Egypt - Toyota Egypt Group celebrated the successful deployment of phase 1 of SAP ERP solution in partnership with Edraky LLC., the national partner of the global technology solution provider SAP.

The successful implementation is one of the biggest in the automotive industry globally and the first across the Middle East, where the implementation of SAP S4HANA, Proaxia VSS and Cloud solutions was exceptionally concluded in only 18 months.

The enactment of this state-of-the-art Enterprise Resource Planning solution – ERP – comes from Toyota Egypt Group’s commitment to excel in its digital transformation vision by adopting world-class business and technology solutions.

“The decision to implement SAP S4HANA came from our trust in SAP solutions’ to offer Toyota Egypt’s customers the best experience in pre-sales, sales, and post vehicles ownership. The confidence in our partner Edraky with its leadership, team technical skills and expertise was a great accelerator of phase 1 successful deployment. This would not have been achieved without the alliance between both Toyota Egypt and Edraky teams with their management, professional experience, and dedication to make this transformation a huge success story” stated, Ahmed Monsef, CEO, Toyota Egypt Group.

“This accomplishment reflects Toyota Egypt Group’s core mission to fully commit to supporting innovations and digitalization that grow the business, achieve excellence, realize business efficiency and above all ensure quality in our customers’ satisfaction,” added Ahmed Monsef.

“It is our honour to partner with Toyota Egypt Group, to celebrate this significant milestone. The Synergy between Toyota Egypt & Edraky was the key factor in realizing the full potential of SAP’s implementation and establishing a foundation for TEG’s successful digital transformation. Edraky’s unprecedented level of expertise within the automotive industry across all teams, along with the technical team’s ability to tailor the system’s standards to meet the exact business needs are major drivers behind this achievement. The implementation of SAP industry-specific modules was flawlessly mapped across all business processes, with integrated solutions that augmented the users’ experience through one single system that operates across multiple platforms. We believe that this is just the beginning of a series of milestones together.”, said Mohamed Abdel Hamid, President & CEO, of Edraky LLC.

Toyota Egypt celebrates the implementation of the first phase of the project with a clear roadmap for implementing more cutting-edge technologies of digital transformation offered by SAP and other tools that lead to exceeding customers’ expectations.

