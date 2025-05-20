ABU DHABI -- Tawazun Council and Solutions+, a Mubadala Company, signed a collaborative Memorandum of Understanding, marking the first step toward a formal partnership to create synergies and expand their offerings in the areas of corporate services, digital and AI solutions, and shared service capabilities to power their future operations.

The MoU was signed at Mubadala stand during Make it in the Emirates 2025, in presence of Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Sector Chief of Defence and Security Industry Affairs at Tawazun Council and Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of the UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala.

The agreement signed by Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+ and Salem Mohamed Al Saabri, Chief Finance Officer, Finance and Corporate Services at Tawazun Council and attended by officials from both sides.

The milestone partnership reinforces both organisations’ shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and future readiness.

Salem Mohamed Al Saabri said, “By combining Solutions+’ expertise in enterprise platforms, automation, and AI-driven service models with the forward-thinking vision of Tawazun Council, this agreement sets the foundation for delivering seamless, efficient and intelligent corporate services across Tawazun Council’s operations.”

Nasir Al Nabhani said, “Through this collaboration, we are proud to support Tawazun Council’s vision to scale innovative corporate services and digital solutions that deliver long-term value.

This partnership will leverage Solutions+’ deep industry expertise serving government entities in all areas of shared solutions across digital, HR, finance, procurement, and integrated facilities management. This agreement marks a new milestone in our mission to be the trusted transformation partner for government and semi-government organisations across our nation.”