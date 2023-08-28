Saudi Arabia - stc Group, an engine of digital transformation in the MENA region, announced that its subsidiary TAWAL has officially began operations in Europe.



The announcement follows the completion of TAWAL’s acquisition of United Group’s telecom tower assets in Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia on April 25th , 2023 as part of stc group strategy to expand and grow, and after obtaining all the necessary approvals from the related regulatory organizations.



TAWAL now owns and operates over 4,800 sites across Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia, providing operation services to its new clients in these countries. This acquisition represents the second step of TAWAL’s expansion plan following the launch of TAWAL Pakistan in 2022. The total towers portfolio of TAWAL is now exceeding 21,000 towers across five countries.



Tapping into the European market’s growth potential — particularly with regards to the roll-out of 5G and adaptation of mobile services — TAWAL aims to ensure reliable, effective and efficient ICT infrastructure network to all Mobile Networks Operators (MNOs) in these markets. TAWAL aims to bring significant investments, best processes and practices, as well as innovative products to its portfolio. The company will leverage its expertise in managing critical and robust infrastructure across KSA to bolster the European markets by accelerating the deployment of ICT infrastructure in those markets.



Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO, TAWAL, said: “We are delighted to launch our operations in Europe. This achievement constitutes an important turning point for TAWAL to expand its footprints to other important markets. Leveraging our resources and best practices, we aim to bring even more value to the European markets by enabling our customers to operate more effectively and efficiently.”

