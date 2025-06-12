Arab Finance: Alexandria Spinning and Weaving Company (Spinalex) incurred net losses after tax worth EGP 13.598 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as per the financial results.

The reported net losses were compared with net profits valued at EGP 103.238 million in the corresponding nine months of FY 2023/2024.

Spinalex recorded 26% year-on-year (YoY) higher revenues at EGP 553.261 million in the period from July 2024 to March 2025, versus EGP 440.422 million.

Basic loss per share reached EGP 0.04 at the end of March 2025, against a profit per share of EGP 0.32 in the first nine months of FY 2023/2024.