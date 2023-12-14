Riyadh: Since it was launched in 2018 to the end of this year, stc Group, the digital transformation enabler, will have increased its total expenditure on local content, through the Rawafed program to over SAR34 billion.



The performance index, which measured local content in the previous fiscal year, also rose to 42.89%. At the same time, the group has also been supporting the development of the national workforce, with the result that the proportion of Saudis in leadership positions has reached 97%.



The group's total investment in the Saudi economy reached more than SAR6 billion; it was done through the establishment of subsidiaries operating in the Kingdom, which contributed to increasing employment rates and supporting the macro-economy, particularly in the telecommunications and information technology sector.



There has been a significant growth of the Local Content Index, which stc achieved through the mechanism adopted by the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority. The growth increased by more than 10% compared to 2020, and by more than 43% compared with the reference for the ICT sector, according to the authority.



A digital transformation enabler of the ICT sector, through the Local Content Coordination Council, stc has also contributed to the development of the national product by applying 15 mandatory lists for national products, and activating price preference controls for local products, in addition to supporting local factories and promoting the national industry by introducing a guide to investment opportunities.



The group supported SMEs by activating partnership with Jadeer program and giving them preferential prices in procurement; the number of successful SME partners has reached 134. The group also reached a series of agreements with global ICT giants. Its most significant results were the opening of the first plant to localize data centers and creating new supply chains in the technological field.



The launch of the Rawafed program is part of the group's "Tajarra" (dare) strategy; it acts as the umbrella for the development of all local content activities in the group. The program reinforces the group's leadership position of digital enabler that contributes to the achievement of national goals and to creating a vibrant society and prosperous economy; it also helps boost the Kingdom's position in the field of developing local content and promoting digital economy.