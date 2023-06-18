STC Group is pursuing its ongoing expansion and growth strategy, having entered promising sectors and carried out quality investments. The group is a pioneering company in digital transformation in the region; it signed a binding offer with Devoteam SAS (France) and ORTLL Investment Limited to acquire 40% of Devoteam Middle East (DME), a leader in innovative digital business consulting.

This step, once completed and approved by the relevant regulators, will enhance stc's capabilities in the IT sector and empower digital transformation through an integrated system of affiliates specializing in digital infrastructure, Internet of Things, cloud computing, cybersecurity, digital financial services and business outsourcing services. The group announced two months ago that its subsidiary

TAWAL had entered the European market through the acquisition of United Group telecommunications tower assets.

DME, which is part of the global Devoteam Group, has a local and regional presence and international expertise that enables it to deliver digital strategic services and transform businesses, as well as data analysis, artificial intelligence and business automation.

This deal is part of "stc dare" strategy that sees it continue to expand and grow in digital infrastructure, information technology and emerging technologies as a leading national company in the region and digital enabler, to achieve the goals of the digital economy.