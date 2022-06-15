Siemens Gamesa appointed Anna Beranek as Head of Corporate Affairs, effective July 1. She will be based in Madrid.

Over the past 12 years, Beranek has worked in multiple corporate communications roles across Siemens, including leading communications for the company’s CEO Office.

Most recently, Beranek served as Senior Director, Strategic Communications Lead for Siemens Global Talent and Leadership, where she was responsible for global communications around a wide range of people topics.

For more than 40 years, Siemens Gamesa has been a pioneer and leader in the wind industry, and today its team of more than 26,000 people is working at the heart of the global energy revolution to address the most important challenge of our generation: the climate crisis, said the company in a statement.

With a leading position in onshore, offshore and services, we design, build and deliver powerful and reliable wind energy solutions in close collaboration with our customers, it added.

Lauding the appointment, Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt said: "Having worked with Anna at Siemens’ Portfolio Companies and at Siemens Energy, I know that her extensive strategic positioning experience and entrepreneurial mindset will be a great asset for us as we position ourselves as one of the world’s renewable energy leaders."

In 2019, Beranek led external and internal communications for Siemens’ twelve highly diverse Portfolio Companies, helping their 43,000 employees navigate through an extremely volatile period of major transformation, and ensuring external stakeholders understood the turnaround strategy, he stated.

In 2020, Beranek led communications for the areas under Eickholt’s responsibility at Siemens Energy, he added.

