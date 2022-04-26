Riyadh - Integrated Telecom Company (Salam) has announced its intention to sell all its fiber optic network assets and all its components to Technical Links Services (TLS). TLS is a limited liability company, founded by Mawarid Holding Company (MHC) in 2020. TLS has obtained a license for wholesale infrastructure services from CITC in 2021.

Salam received CITC approval on a three-phase implementation plan to transfer all of Salam's fiber-optic network assets to TLS. According to the "implementation plan", the process of repositioning assets between Salam and TLS will be extended until the end of 2024. In addition, Salam will lease segments of the fiber-optic network's infrastructure from TLS based on its requirements.

The two companies have reached an agreement of sale for the first phase of the transfer of all fiber-optic network assets with 1,276 million Saudi riyals. The assets sold in the first phase will include the shafts and dark fiber optic cables owned by Salam Company, with 537 thousand access points spread across several cities and neighborhoods across the kingdom.

It is worth noting that the financial impact of the first-phase asset sale will appear in Salam Company's financial statement for the first quarter of 2022 and will not affect Salam's profit or loss account statement. After the sale is completed, TLS will become one of the largest providers of telecommunications services for the Kingdom's fiber-optic infrastructure.

