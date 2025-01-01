Sahm App, Saudi Arabia’s premier all-in-one online trading platform, proudly announces that it has acquired over one million users in just one year, marking a pivotal achievement in its rapid growth and transformation of the local investment landscape.



Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of Sahm Capital, said: “Reaching this milestone in our first year is an extraordinary accomplishment. We’re truly proud of this journey, and it’s all thanks to the trust and support of our clients and partners who have been integral to our success.”



A platform built for Saudi investors



“Sahm was created in response to a clear demand from local investors for a smarter, more personalized trading platform that could seamlessly connect them to the rapidly growing Saudi market, driven by the Saudi Vision 2030. This shift has given us the opportunity to deliver exactly what our users need,” Hadeel continued.



From day one, Sahm has focused on crafting a platform especially designed with domestic investors in mind. The app offers seamless access to both the Saudi and U.S. markets, providing real-time market data, in-depth company insights, 24/7 news, educational resources, and advanced analysis tools—all in one place.



This user-centric approach quickly led to Sahm’s widespread popularity, securing it the third spot among the “Top Free Finance” apps on Google Play in Saudi Arabia just a few months after its launch.



“Our users are at the heart of everything we do,” Hadeel said, adding: “Their feedback drives our continuous innovation. Through regular workshops and customer service, we ensure their needs are always addressed, improving their trading experience with each update.”



Tech-driven evolution



“In just one year, we’ve rolled out over 20 major updates, introducing features like IPO subscriptions, index options, and Murabaha financing,” Hadeel said. “Our robust tech infrastructure enables us to rapidly roll out new features and refine existing ones, ensuring we keep pace with user demands.”



Sahm’s tech-driven approach influences every aspect of the user experience, from feature placement to personalized content. For example, if there’s increased interest in IPOs, the IPO feature is prioritized on the homepage for quicker access. This dynamic personalization is powered by advanced technology that helps Sahm understand user behavior and adapt the app to meet individual preferences.



Empowering investors with technology



“At Sahm, we believe that every investor should have the tools to make informed decisions and take control of their financial future,” Hadeel explained. “We’re committed to providing our users with real-time data, actionable market insights, and personalized insights that help them spot opportunities, manage their portfolios, and navigate the markets effectively.”



In addition, Sahm has partnered with Tadawul Group to sponsor the “Invest Wisely Program,” a financial literacy initiative aimed at educating and empowering future investors. As the exclusive sponsor, Sahm is dedicated to fostering financial literacy and helping Saudi investors build a strong foundation for long-term success.



“As we look ahead to our next million users, our focus remains on putting our users first,” Hadeel concluded. “We’re continuously innovating and developing new products and features to keep up with the evolving investment landscape. We are grateful for the trust our users place in us, and we will continue to serve them with the best possible tools and support.”



To celebrate this incredible milestone of acquiring one million users, Sahm Capital is launching the “1 Million Cash Giveaway” campaign, offering SR 1 million in cash rewards, along with free shares, cashback coupons, and more to Sahm’s valued clients.



Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services.



Developed by Sahm Capital, the Sahm App is a proprietary platform specifically designed for investors in Saudi Arabia. It enables users to trade seamlessly across both the Saudi and U.S. markets, all at their fingertips. With its user-friendly interface and a diverse range of investment options, the Sahm App has quickly become one of the top three apps in the Free Finance category on Google Play in the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).