Riyadh: The Saudi Space Agency has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Axiom Space with the aim of developing Saudi national capabilities in various areas of the space sector.



The MoU was signed during an official visit of the Saudi Digital Economy, Space, and Innovation delegation to the United States of America.

The delegation was led by Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Agency Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawahah. It also included the CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, and several senior officials from the agency.



According to the terms of the MoU, Axiom Space will provide several opportunities for Saudi student training and on-the-job staff training, as well as the exchange of knowledge, skills, and experiences in the field of manned spaceflights.

The MoU covers cooperation between both parties in various aspects of developing national capabilities in the space sector and related fields.

The company will offer educational and training programs relevant to its scope for Saudi students.



It is expected that this memorandum will enhance educational and professional development opportunities for Saudi students and employees, deepen cooperation, and enhance mutual benefits between the Saudi Space Agency and the company.