Riyadh, February -- The Saudi Space Agency (SSA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today with LeoLabs to build a cooperative relationship in the field of space surveillance, exchange relevant expertise and knowledge, and explore future cooperation opportunities on the sidelines of the Space Debris Conference held in Riyadh.

The CEO of SSA, Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, and the CEO of LeoLabs, Daniel Ceperley, signed the MoU.

According to the MoU, the two sides will cooperate to support the growth of the Saudi space industry and develop research and development capabilities in the field of space.

Dr. Al-Tamimi noted that the signing of this memorandum reflects the Kingdom's commitment to developing and strengthening its space industry, enhancing its role in space surveillance, and actively participating in finding solutions to the escalating challenges in this field. It also reflects the Kingdom's commitment to international cooperation and building strategic partnerships to achieve progress and innovation in space.

He pointed out that the conference will provide a full opportunity to work closely to enhance communication with leading entities in the public and private space sector, improve monitoring and analysis capabilities, and effectively combat all the challenges of peaceful space exploration, including debris.