Saudi Arabia - Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), a Saudi government agency, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rackspace Technology to collaborate on strategic technology initiatives in support of Vision 2030.

SDAIA was established in 2019 with a vision to position the kingdom as a global leader in the elite league of data-driven economies. It sets Saudi Arabia’s national data and AI strategy and oversees its execution through harmonised data policies, data analytics, and insights capabilities, and continuous data and AI innovations.

“SDAIA’s aim is to establish the kingdom as a global centre that turns the best of data and artificial intelligence into reality,” said Waleed Alghamdi, Assistant Director General for Digital Technologies at National Information Centre – SDAIA. “It is therefore imperative to have a world-class technology partner who can not only serve as a trusted advisor but also provide practical support at all stages of digital transformation. We believe that Rackspace Technology, with its strong cloud heritage, deep expertise and extensive partner relationships is the right partner to support us in making Vision 2030 a reality.”

Power of data

“We are honoured to support SDAIA with this ambitious transformation project and contribute to achieving the strategic objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” said Amar Maletira, CEO of Rackspace Technology. “It is truly inspiring to be part of this transformation and see a nation leverage the power of data and the cloud in realising its vision.”

The MoU was signed by Alghamdi and Maletira at the recently-concluded LEAP.

