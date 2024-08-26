Saudi Arabia's Perfect Presentation Company for Commercial Services has announced the award of a project by the Ministry of Health for the operation and maintenance of the digital infrastructure of 48 hospitals in the Central region of the kingdom.

With a total value of SAR85.96 million ($22.91 million), the contract is expected to be signed on 26th October, according to a Saudi Exchange filing.

The contract will cover maintenance and operation of computers, their accessories, operating programs, application programs, databases, servers, and their related information networks, wireless networks, information security and communications devices, computer rooms, data centers, power generators, and main and secondary electricity suppliers, with the necessary maintenance, operation, installation, transportation, renewal, and support work for all network devices, wireless networks, information security devices, servers, storage units, and others, to ensure their suitability for the work of the Ministry of Health and its accessories, and operation and use for a period of five years (the project duration).

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).