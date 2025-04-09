South Africa has called on the Group of 20 (G20) members to support initiatives that develop artificial intelligence (AI) in low-resource languages and share data and tools to make this possible.

Addressing the Meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group Task Force on AI, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, said there were over 7,000 languages spoken in the world, yet most AI models and digital content is trained on a tiny fraction of these – predominantly English and a handful of others.

“We know that AI is only as good as the data and algorithms it is built on and currently, both of these have serious gaps. One glaring gap is the linguistic and cultural diversity deficit in AI systems.

“This linguistic inequity is not just a cultural loss; it’s a practical barrier that threatens to exclude billions from the AI-driven digital economy,” the Minister said on Monday in Gqeberha.

He emphasised that AI must not only be looked at from a technology perspective, but from the standpoint of social impact.

AI and SDGs

“We must investigate how AI can help us achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. How can it improve healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance? Beyond language, ethical AI governance requires addressing issues of bias, transparency, and accountability.

“We have seen instances of AI algorithms that exhibit racial or gender bias in hiring, lending, or policing. These are systemic harms we have to root out. During our Task Force discussions, we must consider how G20 nations can share best practices on AI governance, including regulatory approaches and standards to ensure AI safety and trustworthiness,” Malatsi said.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency has set inclusion and equity at the heart of the digital agenda.

The G20 Presidency will focus on four key pillars that include bridging the digital divide with meaningful connectivity; building inclusive digital public infrastructure; nurturing innovation ecosystems for local development and championing ethical AI that respects diverse languages, cultures, and values.

“We cannot allow a new form of digital inequality to take hold in our world. We need to unite our efforts, North and South, public and private, to invest in connectivity for all. This means mobilising financing for digital infrastructure, sharing innovations to lower costs, and collaborating on policies to make internet access affordable for the poorest,” the Minister said.

Digital divide

The International Telecommunication Union indicates that roughly 2.9 billion people still don’t have internet access at all.

“While most of these individuals live within range of mobile broadband networks, they remain offline due to multiple factors ranging from high data costs, lack of affordable smart devices and limited digital skills. Infrastructure alone is no longer enough; the real barriers are economic, educational, and linguistic.

“And they demand our immediate collective attention. The socioeconomic benefits of closing the digital divide are enormous. We cannot allow a new form of digital inequality to take hold in our world,” he said.

According to the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), bringing the currently offline population onto the internet could add $3.5tn to the global economy by 2030, with 90% of the benefits flowing to developing countries.

Startup support

“We propose that G20 members share strategies on supporting startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) – from startup financing initiatives to innovation hubs and tech parks, from simplifying regulatory burdens to providing mentorship networks.

“Let us commit to growing the digital innovation ecosystem in all our countries. As we discuss policy frameworks, we must also consider the idea of an innovation fund or facility to support digital entrepreneurship in underserved regions, an idea that has been floated with the notion of a possible global fund for AI and digital innovation.

“If we want a truly global digital economy, we must ensure that innovation knows no borders – that brilliant ideas from Africa, Asia, or Latin America can find the resources and support to grow,” Malatsi said.

