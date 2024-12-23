Riyadh – Multi Business Group Company has signed a contract with Naif Arab University for Security Sciences to renovate its AI centre building.

The contract was signed on 19 December 2024 at a value exceeding 10% of the company’s total revenues in 2023, according to a bourse filing.

Multi Business Group will carry out the construction, architectural and fit-out works, as well as electrical and mechanical engineering services for the project during the nine-month contract duration.

This project is anticipated to have a positive impact on Multi Business Group's financial results for the year 2025.

