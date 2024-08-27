Jeddah: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has strengthened its scientific research endeavors with 67 projects in critical fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), bioinformatics, and cybersecurity.

These initiatives reflect the university's commitment to delivering comprehensive education rooted in international standards and cutting-edge technology.

By doing so, KAUST aims to equip a generation with the advanced skills and broad knowledge necessary to tackle future challenges, thereby contributing to the cultivation of national talent in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.



This year, the KAUST Academy training program celebrated the graduation of its second cohort. Through the four-stage program, the university provided virtual courses to over 7,000 students from Saudi universities in the initial phase.

The second and third stages were dedicated to delivering intensive, in-person courses to more than 2,800 participants. In the final phase, 200 exceptional students were chosen for internal and external scholarships, including placements at six international universities: the University of Glasgow in Scotland, the University of Oxford, the University of Toronto in Canada, the Broad Institute, Duke University in the United States, and KAUST.



Through collaborations with the National Cybersecurity Authority, NEOM, and various private sector entities, KAUST has achieved success in multiple facets of this program.

The university's objective is to empower students to acquire the advanced skills necessary for conducting qualitative research projects within the realms of AI, bioinformatics, and cybersecurity. This initiative is an integral part of KAUST's training program for Saudi university students, serving as one of the premier and distinguished programs in the Kingdom.



Director of KAUST Academy Professor Sultan Albarakati underscored that these programs are in alignment with the academy's strategy to forge partnerships with universities and educational institutions in the Kingdom.



Albarakati highlighted that KAUST Academy, established as a platform for continuous education in the Kingdom, is focused on enhancing the technical skills demanded by the job market and preparing a proficient Saudi workforce.

To this end, the academy continues to offer tailored training programs for university students and early-career professionals, enriching their academic and professional development through concise and intensive courses in AI, machine learning, and data science.

Additionally, the academy provides a diverse array of accreditation programs, diplomas, and partial master's degree courses.