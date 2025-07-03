Muscat – Oman and Belarus signed three memoranda of understanding in Muscat on Wednesday aimed at advancing cooperation and technology transfer in the fields of automotive manufacturing and smart technologies.

The first agreement, between Karwa Motors and Belarusian mechanical engineering firm Amkodor, outlines a framework for industrial and commercial collaboration.

A second agreement between Karwa Motors and Belarusian vehicle manufacturer MAZ will focus on manufacturing and distributing transport and specialised vehicles, including trailers.

The MoU also provides for joint marketing efforts, establishment of a production line at Karwa’s Duqm plant, technical knowledge transfer, training programmes and support to build national capabilities.

These agreements were signed by Ibrahim bin Ali al Balushi, CEO of Karwa Motors, Aleksey Zanduk, Deputy General Manager of Marketing at Amkodor, and Alexander Atroshchik, Deputy Commercial Director at MAZ.

The third MoU was signed between Oman National Engineering and Investment Company (ONEIC) and Belarusian firm Delivery Software. It focuses on bringing advanced digital solutions to Oman and the wider region. Areas of cooperation include ICT development, AI applications, financial technologies, and automation services to improve operational efficiency and drive digital transformation.

The MoU was signed by Aziz al Hasani, General Manager of IT and E-Business at ONEIC, and Andrey Sudakov, CEO of Delivery Software.

The agreements were signed under the framework of the Omani-Belarusian Joint Committee, which aims to deepen strategic partnerships between companies from the two nations.

