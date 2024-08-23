Riyadh: The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) updated the IoT Regulatory Framework document and changed its name to IoT Regulations in an effort to promote investment and innovation in the internet of things (IoT), improving services’ quality and efficiency, enhancing the user experience, and strengthening the regulatory landscape in Saudi Arabia.

The updated IoT Regulations will be applied 60 days after the document's publication on the CST website.



The update includes facilitating service providers' and investors' journey in IoT, alignment with the national regulations, and adapting to the latest communication technologies used in IoT.

These will support a range of services and advanced applications, including smart cities, logistics, transportation, energy, mining, tourism, and beyond.