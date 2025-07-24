Bahrain - Registration of satellite frequencies was discussed during a key meeting between the Bahrain Space Agency (BSA) and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

The two sides reviewed areas for partnership and commended the successful preparation and submission of the Al Munther satellite frequency file to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

“This achievement, which followed the highest international standards, reflects the technical expertise of both the BSA and the TRA,” said a statement yesterday.

Talks between the two sides covered key topics, including the allocation of national frequencies for space activities in line with international regulations and keeping pace with the rapid development of Bahrain’s space sector.

Also explored were opportunities for co-operation in representing Bahrain at regional and international events relating to space frequency allocation.

“The collaboration between the two organisations is a key foundation for enhancing Bahrain’s position in the regional and international space sector,” said BSA adviser Dr Mohammed Al Othman.

He emphasised that allocating space frequencies according to global standards will support national projects, promote technological innovation and benefit both the organisations.

On his part, TRA spectrum director Hassan Mohammed noted that the meeting demonstrated the authority’s commitment to advancing Bahrain’s space sector and improving the management of frequencies in line with the best international practices.

