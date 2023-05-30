Riyadh: The Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) signed two memorandums of understanding with Microsoft Arabia and Oracle Corporation during the Saudi Special Economic Zones Investment Forum.

The objective of these agreements is to foster cooperation and explore the opportunities available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's special economic zone for cloud computing and informatics, with the ultimate goal of serving common interests and achieving mutual objectives.



Through these memorandums of understanding, the CST aims to expedite the growth of the cloud computing and informatics sector, which will have a positive impact on attracting renowned international companies operating in the field of cloud computing to establish a presence in the region. It also seeks to create qualitative jobs for the Saudi youth and to contribute to increasing the non-oil domestic product.