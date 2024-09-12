Saudi Arabia - Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, and Accenture have formed a strategic partnership to fuel generative AI (gen AI) innovation and supercharge the digital skilling agenda in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership aims to empower Saudi Arabia to adopt and innovate with gen AI at scale, helping the Kingdom address the evolving digital talent requirement across industries and contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Aramco Digital will leverage Accenture LearnVantage’s AI-native platform, which uses a gen AI recommendation engine to curate learning content and offer deep capabilities – from skill gaps assessment and personalized learning to certifications – aligning individual learning needs to the organization’s and national growth priorities.

This cloud-based platform will also bring in a wide network of Arabic and English trainers and mentors from Accenture, including leading players across industries and academia.

Through the delivery of its comprehensive gen AI learning platform, Accenture will equip the company’s entire workforce with foundational and specialized AI skills, including the responsible use of AI, and help Aramco Digital in its pursuit of becoming the largest provider of gen AI services in Saudia Arabia.

“Gen AI will continue to reshape the business sectors and the talent landscape in our Kingdom. We are partnering with Accenture to ensure we are not only prepared for the gen AI transformation but are well positioned to lead it,” said Tareq Amine, CEO of Aramco Digital. “And we are excited to work alongside them to bring our deep capabilities and digital solutions in gen AI learning to market to serve the Kingdom’s workforce and help advance us toward achieving Vision 2030.”

The two companies will further collaborate to drive even greater AI fluency by bringing such capabilities to serve other organisations in the Kingdom and, ultimately, develop the talent needed to navigate changes brought by technological advancements and achieve greater value for the future.

“We are passionate about helping organisations in Saudi Arabia become talent creators and contributing our extensive knowledge and capabilities to transform the way people learn,” said Omar Boulos, CEO of Accenture Middle East. “Our collaboration with Aramco Digital marks a significant step toward strengthening the Kingdom’s workforce with the skills of the future, and builds upon our existing commitment to support this dynamic market through digital skilling.”

“Powered by its cloud-based and AI-native platform, Accenture LearnVantage will play a critical role in accelerating digital skilling and ensuring learning effectiveness,” said Kishore Durg, Global Lead of Accenture LearnVantage. “We are excited to partner with Aramco Digital to deliver innovative solutions and help the Kingdom forge future-ready workforces.”

