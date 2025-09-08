RIYADH — Saudi Arabia today boasts the largest pool of digital talent in the Middle East, with more than 389,000 specialists in digital professions, according to Safa Al-Rashed, acting deputy minister for Future Skills and Capabilities at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.



Speaking at a panel in Riyadh on Thursday titled “Empowering Tomorrow’s Workforce: Insights from Vision 2030,” Al-Rashed said more than 200,000 people have benefited from digital awareness programs, while artificial intelligence and technology courses have been introduced in several universities.



Women now account for 35 percent of the sector’s workforce, surpassing the global and G20 averages — a sharp increase from just 7 percent in 2018.



“Empowering national cadres with future-ready skills is the foundation for strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for innovation and human capital development,” Al-Rashed said.



She added that building a diversified digital economy under Vision 2030 relies on the Kingdom’s investments in its citizens.



“Our sons and daughters are the primary engine of the smart economy, equipped for continuous learning, adaptability and a culture of innovation,” she said.



Expanding partnerships between the public and private sectors and academic institutions, she noted, is key to sustaining momentum.

