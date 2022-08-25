RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will welcome all the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fans who are holders of the Hayya Card to spend up to 60 days in the Kingdom during the World Cup season, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar during November and December 2022.



The ministry said in a statement, carried by the Saudi Press Agency, that it will accept application for entry visa into the Kingdom in accordance with the following terms and conditions.



1- Hayya Card holders will be permitted to enter the Kingdom 10 days before the start of the World Cup after obtaining an electronic visa through the Unified National Platform for Visas. The ministry will announce later on how to submit the visa application and the mechanism for obtaining the visa.



2- The holders of the entry visa can reside in the Kingdom for a period of 60 days.



3- The holders of the visa are entitled to enter and leave the Kingdom several times during the validity period of the visa.



4- It is not required to have pre-entry to the State of Qatar before arrival in the Kingdom.



5- Medical insurance shall be obtained before coming over to the Kingdom.



The Hayya Card is a digital card that serves as all-around permit for attendees of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. After purchasing World Cup tickets, fans should apply for a Hayya Card, which will be mandatory to attend matches. It provides a number of benefits, including free public transport for ticket holders on match days.



It will also act as an entry permit to Qatar for all international visitors if they are visiting the World Cup season between 1 November 2022 and 23 January 2023.

