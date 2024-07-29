Al Laith, a leading provider of diverse temporary project solutions in the Middle East, has announced its role as the Official Temporary Infrastructure Strategic Partner in a long-term deal with the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC). As part of this wide-ranging tie-up, Al Laith provided equipment and services for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to excellence, innovation and the advancement of motorsports in Saudi Arabia. SMC has a strong reputation for creating thrilling experiences and fostering motorsports growth.

Al Laith brings forth the essential expertise and innovative solutions needed to ensure the success of such events, cementing a broader relationship with SMC and reaffirming its reputation as a trusted and reliable partner for major national and international events alike. Together, the Saudi Motorsport Company and Al Laith play an integral role in contributing to the overall development of motorsports in the region.

Temporary infrastructure

“We are delighted and humbled that SMC has selected us for this prestigious partnership. We understand that any partnership is built on trust, and this is an honour we take very seriously. We are excited for the fans, participants, and stakeholders to experience some of our temporary infrastructure,” said Jason English, CEO of Al Laith.

Martin Whitaker, CEO of SMC, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Al Laith as an Official Temporary Infrastructure Strategic Partner for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and beyond. When delivering events of such scale and prestige, it is essential to work with premium partners with a reputation for excellence. In Al Laith, we have found such a partner.”

