RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform Absher carried out 39,639,525 electronic transactions for beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Absher Businesses platforms during the last month of September.

The number of transactions undertaken through the Absher Individuals platform reached 37,061,982, including 29,818,410 document reviews through the digital wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors via the Absher app.

The number of transactions carried out through the Absher Business platform reached 2,577,543.

The number of transactions executed for the services of the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,583,977, including 3,459,337 transactions at the General Traffic Department, 1,962,909 transactions at the General Directorate of Passports, and 561,464 transactions at the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.

A total of 106,787 reports were issued in the Absher Reports service through the public services on the Absher Individuals platform while 19,025 requests for document delivery were undertaken by mail, and 2,473 general inquiries about fingerprints were made.

It is noteworthy that the number of unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through Absher has exceeded 28 million.

These identities can be easily and reliably accessed through the Ministry of Interior's electronic platforms, "Absher Individuals, Absher Business, and Absher Government," and accessed through more than 500 government and private entities through the unified national access portal Nafath.

