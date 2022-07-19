UAE - SAS, a leader in analytics, will adopt Moro Hub’s cutting-edge cloud services to fortify its AI-based solutions to businesses in Dubai and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

For this SAS has signed a partnership with Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC).

As part of the new partnership, SAS will utilise Moro Hub’s multiple cloud services on a single platform to increase the agility, scalability and security of its data management solutions.

Managing high volumes

Coupling the SAS’s AI based industry solutions with Moro Hub’s multiple cloud services will help customers easily provision their IT infrastructure for storage and manage high volumes of data in a streamlined manner, while being cost efficient.

The partnership was signed by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital Dewa and Tayfun Topkoc, General Manager for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Central Asia at SAS on the side lines of the Innovate on Tour Executive Experience 2022 by SAS.

Sustainable future

Constructing a sustainable future has become a priority for businesses in Dubai, technology is one of the key drivers presenting an opportunity to envision and achieve a vision.

In line with this, SAS is committed to use its analytics and AI driven technology solutions to help businesses pivot towards supporting the development of a sustainable and greener economy of the Emirate.

As an industry leader in Analytics and AI, SAS’ efforts focus on leading the roadmap to enable and connect businesses with new opportunities, overcome operational challenges and become future-proof as the economy undergoes transformation.

Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital Dewa said: “This partnership with SAS is part of our commitment to support the digital transformation of businesses in the region by providing them the best technology has to offer. In these times, when businesses are concerned about their continuity and relevance in the market, it is imperative that we use our expertise to deliver innovative solutions that can transform challenges into opportunities. We are confident that this partnership will accelerate the cycle of innovation to offer unmatched AI based industry solutions to businesses in the region.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Tayfun Topkoc, General Manager for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Central Asia at SAS, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Moro Hub, given its unique offering in secure, resilient, and highly available multiple cloud services. This is the next step in our cloud-first strategy. As a customer-centric company, this partnership comes in light of our pursuit of leveraging our expertise and enhanced AI-driven data management solutions for the benefit of our customers in Dubai, which closely aligns with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 which centres on furthering the trajectory of business growth and ensuring customer happiness.”

