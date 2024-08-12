RIYADH — The Saudi capital on Thursday witnessed the launch of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Applications Hackathon, organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in partnership with the National Industry Development and Logistics Program.



The event, which runs until August 10, has attracted more than 400 participants, including innovators and creators from various sectors, all focused on developing innovative technical solutions aimed at enhancing the adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution applications across four different tracks: industry, energy, mining, and logistics services.



Driven by the Ministry's commitment to raising awareness of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and their direct impact on achieving the goals of the National Industry Development and Logistics Program, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has emphasized the importance of digital transformation and the adoption of these technologies in the four sectors. This initiative also seeks to boost research and innovation, contributing to an increase in the percentage of entrepreneurs in technical fields, thereby ensuring the achievement of economic, environmental, and social sustainability.



The tech hackathon highlights the critical need for innovative approaches in adopting the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.



Over three days of collaborative work, participants will explore how to apply these technologies to develop new solutions, supported by more than 50 experts and specialists who will offer workshops, advisory sessions, and guidance. Participants will form teams focusing on the four main sectors: industry, energy, mining, and logistics.



During the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Future Capabilities and Jobs Ibrahim AlNasser emphasized that the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution present a golden opportunity for qualitative progress in various fields.



He noted that the hackathon's primary goal is to highlight the importance of adopting these technologies in innovative ways and to provide a stimulating environment for learning, cooperation, and idea exchange.



AlNasser expressed confidence in the participants' potential to transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial power and a global platform for innovation and development.



The first day of the hackathon featured a series of interactive workshops designed to prepare participants and guide them toward creating new solutions that enhance the use of technologies with innovative ideas and methods. These workshops also aimed to equip participants with the necessary tools to develop their skills and expand their knowledge, contributing to the development of a generation that relies on modern technologies.



Participants will also have the opportunity to engage with experts specializing in the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and fields such as industry, energy, logistics, and mining. The hackathon will include numerous advisory and consulting sessions and unique workshops that encourage the exchange of ideas and solutions while enhancing participants' skills.

