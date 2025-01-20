UAE – India-based Relata has expanded its operations into Dubai through a joint venture (JV) between Cognilements International and visionary leader Neeraj Srivastava.

Neeraj Srivastava was appointed as Chairman of Relata GCC region and Africa, according to a press release.

This move will enable Relata to serve the region's growing demand for advanced property technology solutions, including AI, advanced analytics, virtual reality (VR) experiences, and comprehensive digital operations.

Srivastava commented: “Dubai's real estate ecosystem is vibrant yet challenging, with opportunities to streamline processes, enhance customer engagement, and drive faster conversions.

“Relata's advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and operational efficiencies fill critical gaps, empowering brokers and developers to meet the evolving needs of this market,” he added.

The real estate market in Dubai hiked by 36.50% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, recording 1.80 million deals. The transactions’ value jumped by 27.20% to $142.25 billion.

