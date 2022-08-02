RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) welcomed Falcons.AI, an American company which provides software programmes and consultation services driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

With pre-existing business-to-business and business-to-government products in its portfolio, Falcons.AI aims to leverage artificial intelligence for creating solutions to technological issues faced by businesses as well as end users. Falcons.AI’s notable applications include PreciseAG, which provides insights on poultry health, and DocNovus, which allows users to interact with their business documents and get relevant responses, as if they were speaking to an expert.

"We aim to improve the speed, precision and effectiveness of machines and human efforts to create entirely new capabilities. Our projects help global companies reimagine the possibilities to enhance their existing processes and add new abilities through innovation with artificial intelligence," said Michael J. Stattelman, Founder of Falcons.AI.

"We are excited to have welcomed Falcons.AI to the RAKEZ business community. There is a great potential for agile solutions offered by artificial intelligence and virtual reality companies in the UAE. Our government recognises technological innovation as a cornerstone of social and economic development, and therefore, encourages such progressive ventures. Therefore, RAKEZ provides opportunities for tech-based startups and SMEs to collaborate and grow in a nurturing ecosystem," said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.

The founding and executing team of Falcons.AI relocated from the USA to Ras Al Khaimah last year to study the feasibility of their products in the UAE market. Michael added, "We felt that the team at RAKEZ valued what we do and wanted to help us succeed. They made the journey of setting up our enterprise quite convenient with their streamlined processes. More importantly, RAKEZ helped us connect with other companies in the RAKEZ community, opening up avenues for collaboration. Such support means a lot for a foreign startup like ours."

Falcons.AI’s setup in UAE is a part of its global expansions plans. Currently, they intend to test their latest technologies in the region. Among these products, is an emotion detection application which is being developed in collaboration with AI companies in France and Egypt.